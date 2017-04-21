Translate to: 

Trevor Noah wins MTV Movie & TV Award

onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Trevor Noah took home “Best Host” at the 2017 MTV Movie awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
 
The Daily Show was up against top TV hosts including Ellen DeGeneres and RuPaul. Trevor dedicated his award to his mother Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah back home in South Africa. The 33-year-old described Patricia as a “strong black woman” who inspired him everyday.

The MTV movie awards were relaunched this year to include TV categories. Producers also discarded gender awards choosing to include male and female nominees in one category.

Trevor picked up his golden popcorn trophy just one day after winning another award
His TV show received a GLAAD award in New York at the weekend.

Trevor’s interview with actress and transgender activist Angelica Ross won “Outstanding Talk Show Episode”. Earlier this year, the comedian’s debut book, Born A Crime, won two awards at the NAACP Image Awards. His girlfriend Jordyn Taylor cheered him on at all three awards, capturing his acceptance speeches On Snapchat.

“Thank you… wow,” Trevor said on Instagram after winning his first MTV award.

The full list of winners for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards is:
  • Movie of the Year: Beauty and the Beast
  • Show of the Year: Stranger Things
  • Best Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
  • Best Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
  • Best Kiss: Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
  • Best Comedic Performance: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
  • Best Duo: Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
  • Best Host: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
  • Best Musical Moment: You’re the One That I Want, Ensemble – Grease: Live
  • Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Tearjerker: This Is Us – Jack and Randall at karate, Milo Ventimiglia and Lonnie Chavis
  • Trending: Run the World (Girls), Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle
  • Best American Story: Black-ish
  • Best Fight Against the System: Hidden Figures
  • Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya
  • Generation: Fast & Furious franchise

Source: All4Women.

08:43 (GMT+2), Mon, 08 May 2017
