Donald Trump declines invite by Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin says he would like President Donald Trump to join him on "Saturday Night Live," but doesn't know when or if that will happen.Baldwin says if Trump is upset, he only has himself to blame. He called Trump the "head writer at 'SNL'" and said the show is reflecting the president's words and actions.