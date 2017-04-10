Translate to: 

George band wins Battle of Jazz Bands

The Battle of the Jazz bands took place at the Bravo Lounge, Garden Route Casino, at the weekend. Prerogative, from George, won first place.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Mossel Bay theatre personality Petronel Baard said she was in tears having to decide on a winner in the Garden Route Casino Battle of the Bands competition final on Sunday, 30 April, because all the bands were so talented.
 
Baard was the head judge in the competition.
 
She said she felt fortunate to have other judges with her to help decide. Baard said it was notable that on the evening of Thursday evening, 25 April, "The bands were so good that all five of them went through to the final. The difference in marks was very slight." This made for an extra-exciting competition.
 
"The amount of tremendous dedication and talent from all five bands was excellent. I really hope that one can do more with these bands," said Baard, who is the chairperson for MOCCA (Mossel Bay Creative Culture Association). The Battle of the Jazz Bands was part of the third All that Jazz Festival, held in the Bravo Lounge at the casino on the weekend of 29 April.
 
The headline act for the event this year was Loukmaan Adams, performing with the Take Note Band.
 
The Battle of the Bands winner was Prerogative from George. G-Minor, from Mossel Bay, were in second place and Ocean Breeze, also from Mossel Bay, came third. The other two bands were Hot Box and Totally Connected.
 
The first prize was R7 000 in cash, sponsored by the Garden Route Casino, plus a demo recording and CD with a video recording from VHM Productions, to the value of R15 000.
 
The second-place prize was R2 000 in cash from the casino and the third prize, R1 000 in cash.
 
Other prizes included accommodation prizes sponsored by the casino for exceptional talent on vocals: Alicia van Wyk - Prerogative; exceptional talent on an instrument: Jeremy Peterson - Ocean Breeze. Last year’s winner of the Battle of the Jazz Bands was Ocean Breeze. 
 
 
 
During the competition.
 
ARTICLE: LINDA SPARG, MOSSEL BAY ADVERTISER SUBEDITOR
PHOTOS: VUUREN PHOTOGRAPHY
 
'We bring you the latest Mossel Bay, George, Garden Route news'
14:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
