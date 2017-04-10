Translate to: 

Summer Music Colour Run in Wilderness

Summer Music Colour Run in Wilderness
An example of a colour run.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Walk it. Run it. Dance it. The Summer Music Colour Run is coming to Wilderness on 6 May, and what better way to hold onto the warmth of the summer than to have some fun by the sea?
 
The hottest event to hit the Garden Route is back. Three colour stations and two music stations featuring summer vibes and rock n roll will be stretched along a 5km route, ending in a festival of blended Dj's colour and tunes.
 
Starting at 15:00, the route will follow a 5km stretch outlining the beautiful town of Wilderness. (kids under 10 run for free.)
 
The ticket prices are just R220 per person, (kids under 10 run for free), but what you get is so much more.
 
1. Entry into the Wilderness Festival to the value of R100;
2. A Takealot voucher to the value of R150;
3. Runners Gear: Tour T-shirt, entry number, finish festival, temporary tattoos, a refreshment drink;
3. Entry into the Travelstart 'win a trip to Paris' competition to the value of  R30 000.
 
Travelstart will be giving away a fully paid trip to the Color Run in Paris for two. All you need to do is take a selfie or photo during the event, hashtag "Travelstart take me to Paris" and tag https://www.facebook.com/SummerRunZA/. Travelstart is a proud sponsor of The Summer Run.
 
 
Sound, colour and taste
Music, colour, activities and lots of food and wine - it's all on the programme for the second Wilderness Festival. The Wilderness Festival, which has broadened its focus after the success of the first Wilderness Cheese and Wine Festival held last year, plans to bring the village to life with an even wider array of activities and attractions at the Wilderness Hotel from 5 to 7 May.
 
There will be music aplenty with well-known South African icon Anton Goosen on Friday 5 May, and André Schwartz bringing proceedings to a close on Sunday 7 May. In between these two highlights, around 30 hours of music will be provided on two stages by local artists who have built a name in the area with regard to its music.
 
Algoa FM will be giving a three-hour live broadcast with Wayne Hart's Algoa FM Top 30 to keep the vibe going.
When the taste buds dance
 
They say music is the food of love, but when sound and colour aren't quite enough to satisfy earthly appetites, food and beverage stalls of all types will be ready to play tunes on taste buds. Wine will still be a major force, with several wine cellars confirmed as exhibitors, but other tipples include gin, witblits, beer and mampoer.
 
On the food front, the range of offerings still include cheese, but extends, ranging across the spectrum from picnics to spit braai, as well as vegetarian delights. Festival hours between 5 and 7 May are: Friday - 14:00 to 22:00; Saturday - 09:00 to 22:00; and Sunday - 10:00 to 16:00.

Tickets are available online, or at the entrance. The Music Color Run requires a separate ticket.
 
For more information and updates click here or phone 082 075 7477.
 
Don't miss out on this exclusive event coming to you this May.
10:03 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 71%
Animal videos
George Herald 8%
News videos
George Herald 8%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
Pez15
I'm a 65 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
kurtfrank
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up