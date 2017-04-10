Summer Music Colour Run in Wilderness

An example of a colour run.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Walk it. Run it. Dance it. The Summer Music Colour Run is coming to Wilderness on 6 May, and what better way to hold onto the warmth of the summer than to have some fun by the sea?

The hottest event to hit the Garden Route is back. Three colour stations and two music stations featuring summer vibes and rock n roll will be stretched along a 5km route, ending in a festival of blended Dj's colour and tunes.

Starting at 15:00, the route will follow a 5km stretch outlining the beautiful town of Wilderness. (kids under 10 run for free.)

The ticket prices are just R220 per person, (kids under 10 run for free), but what you get is so much more.

3. Entry into the Travelstart 'win a trip to Paris' competition to the value of R30 000.

Travelstart will be giving away a fully paid trip to the Color Run in Paris for two. All you need to do is take a selfie or photo during the event, hashtag "Travelstart take me to Paris" and tag https://www.facebook.com/SummerRunZA/. Travelstart is a proud sponsor of The Summer Run.

Music, colour, activities and lots of food and wine - it's all on the programme for the second Wilderness Festival. The Wilderness Festival, which has broadened its focus after the success of the first Wilderness Cheese and Wine Festival held last year, plans to bring the village to life with an even wider array of activities and attractions at the Wilderness Hotel from 5 to 7 May.

There will be music aplenty with well-known South African icon Anton Goosen on Friday 5 May, and André Schwartz bringing proceedings to a close on Sunday 7 May. In between these two highlights, around 30 hours of music will be provided on two stages by local artists who have built a name in the area with regard to its music.

When the taste buds dance

They say music is the food of love, but when sound and colour aren't quite enough to satisfy earthly appetites, food and beverage stalls of all types will be ready to play tunes on taste buds. Wine will still be a major force, with several wine cellars confirmed as exhibitors, but other tipples include gin, witblits, beer and mampoer.





The Music Color Run requires a separate ticket. On the food front, the range of offerings still include cheese, but extends, ranging across the spectrum from picnics to spit braai, as well as vegetarian delights. Festival hours between 5 and 7 May are: Friday - 14:00 to 22:00; Saturday - 09:00 to 22:00; and Sunday - 10:00 to 16:00. Tickets are available online, or at the entrance. The Music Color Run requires a separate ticket.

For more information and updates click here or phone 082 075 7477.

