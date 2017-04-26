Translate to: 

Madonna slams plans to make biopic of her life

Madonna slams plans to make biopic of her life
Madonna.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The 58-year-old singer’s rise towards stardom is set to be the focus of a new movie backed by Universal, but Madonna has seemingly criticised the move, saying no-one else has the right to tell her life story.
 
Madonna’s criticism came shortly after it was reported that Universal had acquired the rights to Elyse Hollander’s Blond Ambition script, which charts the music icon’s efforts to make her first album and her early struggles in the entertainment business in the 80s.

The script topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks the most-liked screenplays in Hollywood that have yet to be made into films.

Blonde Ambition - which also explores Madonna’s love life and her first experiences with fame - is the debut script of Elyse, who previously worked with acclaimed director Alejandro G Inarritu during the making of Birdman.
 
08:24 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 50%
Animal videos
George Herald 17%
News videos
George Herald 17%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 17%
Men
Women
Search
Genius2
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 49.
spiritualbeing
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up