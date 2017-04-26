Madonna slams plans to make biopic of her life

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The 58-year-old singer’s rise towards stardom is set to be the focus of a new movie backed by Universal, but Madonna has seemingly criticised the move, saying no-one else has the right to tell her life story.

Madonna’s criticism came shortly after it was reported that Universal had acquired the rights to Elyse Hollander’s Blond Ambition script, which charts the music icon’s efforts to make her first album and her early struggles in the entertainment business in the 80s.



The script topped the 2016 Black List, the industry ranking that tracks the most-liked screenplays in Hollywood that have yet to be made into films.



Blonde Ambition - which also explores Madonna’s love life and her first experiences with fame - is the debut script of Elyse, who previously worked with acclaimed director Alejandro G Inarritu during the making of Birdman.