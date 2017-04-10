Algoa FM scoops top creativity award

AlgoaFM won an award for its launch campaign of the AlgoaFM App at the recent Liberty Radio Awards held in Johannesburg.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Algoa FM proved its results-driven creative ability by scooping top honors at the Liberty Radio Awards for its launch campaign of the Algoa FM App at a gala banquet in Johannesburg on Saturday 22 April.

The station walked off with the Best Multi-Media Campaign as well as the Best Promotion, Stunt or Event Awards.

Algoa FM Managing Director Dave Tiltmann said, "Being judged to be the best in South Africa for creating compelling campaigns is a massive honour for our business, and I am delighted with my staff. Once again, we have proven that whether it be for our clients or ourselves, Algoa FM is the best when it comes to solution-driven creatives!"

Algoa FM designed the campaign to launch the Algoa FM App that allows its audience to engage with the station on relevant issues. The campaign resulted in a nearly one-thousand percent increase in downloads.

However, it was the way in which the campaign enticed listeners and social media followers to take action that impressed the judges.

Operations Director Alfie Jay said, "I am so proud of my team right now, from my digital and graphic design staff who designed the App, to my creative team who conceptualised the campaign, my on-air team for their flawless execution, and my awards team for their hard work and dedication. This is a great result for our radio station and Algoa Country as a whole."

The Liberty Radio Awards Ceremony, which acknowledges the best of the best in the South African radio industry, was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

