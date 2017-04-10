Translate to: 

Algoa FM scoops top creativity award

Algoa FM scoops top creativity award
AlgoaFM won an award for its launch campaign of the AlgoaFM App at the recent Liberty Radio Awards held in Johannesburg.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Algoa FM proved its results-driven creative ability by scooping top honors at the Liberty Radio Awards for its launch campaign of the Algoa FM App at a gala banquet in Johannesburg on Saturday 22 April.
 
The station walked off with the Best Multi-Media Campaign as well as the Best Promotion, Stunt or Event Awards.
 
Algoa FM Managing Director Dave Tiltmann said, "Being judged to be the best in South Africa for creating compelling campaigns is a massive honour for our business, and I am delighted with my staff. Once again, we have proven that whether it be for our clients or ourselves, Algoa FM is the best when it comes to solution-driven creatives!"
 
Algoa FM designed the campaign to launch the Algoa FM App that allows its audience to engage with the station on relevant issues. The campaign resulted in a nearly one-thousand percent increase in downloads.
 
However, it was the way in which the campaign enticed listeners and social media followers to take action that impressed the judges.
 
Operations Director Alfie Jay said, "I am so proud of my team right now, from my digital and graphic design staff who designed the App, to my creative team who conceptualised the campaign, my on-air team for their flawless execution, and my awards team for their hard work and dedication. This is a great result for our radio station and Algoa Country as a whole."
 
The Liberty Radio Awards Ceremony, which acknowledges the best of the best in the South African radio industry, was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
07:30 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 44%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 56%
Men
Women
Search
Ohnikki
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
Blackelk11
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up