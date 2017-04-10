Young local dancers bring home medals

This group of George dancers from Outeniqua Dance Academy, York Ballroom Academy, Rundle College and Glenwood House represented the Southern Cape at the recent SADTA Boland Festival held over Easter in Paarl. Back, from left: Morné Reynecke and Ghian Laurie. Middle: Amoré Reynecke, Jamie-Lee Thackwray, Simoné Galand (studio principal & instructor), Suné Swart and Edwin Miller. Front: Fredrico Strauss, Mikaela van Rensburg, Josh Laurie, Kiara van Rensburg, Kate Aubrey and Divan Nortjé

GEORGE NEWS - A group of young, talented dancers from George fared extremely well at the recent South African Dance Teachers Association (SADTA) Boland Festival held over Easter in Paarl.

This stylish winning dance couple was part of a group of Ballroom and Latin American dance students from Outeniqua Dance Academy, York Ballroom Academy, Rundle College and Glenwood House that represented the Southern Cape at the event.

An elated Wehan van Jaarsveld, Director of The Dance Academies Group, said this week, "It being our first competition of the year, the dancers were excited to see what the league holds for the year ahead and they were not disappointed as the competition was fierce. Our dancers did exceptionally well."

They were placed as follows:

Fredrico Strauss and Suné Swart won the Youth Bronze Latin event. They also came second in the Youth Bronze Ballroom division. Divan Nortje and Mikaela van Rensburg received third place in the Junior Silver Ballroom division and came second in the Junior Silver Latin section.

Mornè and Amorè Reynecke came second in the Youth Bronze Latin and third in the Youth Bronze Ballroom division.

The brand new Youth competitors Edwin Miller and Kate Aubrey won the Youth Beginner Latin. The other novices, Josh Laurie and Kiara van Rensburg, were placed third in the Juvenile Beginner Latin division. Ghian Laurie and Jamie-Lee Thackwray were in third place in the Youth Bronze Latin.

The upcoming brother-and-sister team, Mornè and Amorè Reynecke, did a quick step which placed them third in the Latin American dance section of SADTA at the Boland Festival held over Easter.

