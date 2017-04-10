Translate to: 

Young local dancers bring home medals

Young local dancers bring home medals
This group of George dancers from Outeniqua Dance Academy, York Ballroom Academy, Rundle College and Glenwood House represented the Southern Cape at the recent SADTA Boland Festival held over Easter in Paarl. Back, from left: Morné Reynecke and Ghian Laurie. Middle: Amoré Reynecke, Jamie-Lee Thackwray, Simoné Galand (studio principal & instructor), Suné Swart and Edwin Miller. Front: Fredrico Strauss, Mikaela van Rensburg, Josh Laurie, Kiara van Rensburg, Kate Aubrey and Divan Nortjé
GEORGE NEWS - A group of young, talented dancers from George fared extremely well at the recent South African Dance Teachers Association (SADTA) Boland Festival held over Easter in Paarl.
 
Fredrico Strauss and Suné Swart won the Youth Bronze Latin event. They also came second in the Youth Bronze Ballroom division.
 
This stylish winning dance couple was part of a group of Ballroom and Latin American dance students from Outeniqua Dance Academy, York Ballroom Academy, Rundle College and Glenwood House that represented the Southern Cape at the event.
 
An elated Wehan van Jaarsveld, Director of The Dance Academies Group, said this week, "It being our first competition of the year, the dancers were excited to see what the league holds for the year ahead and they were not disappointed as the competition was fierce. Our dancers did exceptionally well."
 
They were placed as follows:
Fredrico Strauss and Suné Swart won the Youth Bronze Latin event. They also came second in the Youth Bronze Ballroom division. Divan Nortje and Mikaela van Rensburg received third place in the Junior Silver Ballroom division and came second in the Junior Silver Latin section.
 
Mornè and Amorè Reynecke came second in the Youth Bronze Latin and third in the Youth Bronze Ballroom division.
 
The brand new Youth competitors Edwin Miller and Kate Aubrey won the Youth Beginner Latin. The other novices, Josh Laurie and Kiara van Rensburg, were placed third in the Juvenile Beginner Latin division. Ghian Laurie and Jamie-Lee Thackwray were in third place in the Youth Bronze Latin.
 
 
The upcoming brother-and-sister team, Mornè and Amorè Reynecke, did a quick step which placed them third in the Latin American dance section of SADTA at the Boland Festival held over Easter.  
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:46 (GMT+2), Thu, 27 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 100%
Animal videos
George Herald 0%
News videos
George Herald 0%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
Wayne17
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
ContrarianAF
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up