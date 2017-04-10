Local artist joins world stage

Local dancer and singer/musician Lourens Obermeyer has been working very hard to break into mainstream entertainment and will be travelling with the show Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

GEORGE NEWS - Being part of the male ensemble of the spectacular musical show, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, is a frenetic experience that Georgian Lourens Obermeyer, who now performs under the stage name of Logan Timbre, has so far cherished.

The critically acclaimed show has been playing to full houses at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town.

Although the dance and singing routines are thrilling, the show is absolutely hectic as it involves dozens of costume changes and a fast pace, requiring constant rehearsals in order to keep everyone on their toes.

The hit musical is a heart-warming and uplifting tale of three drag artist friends who hop aboard a battered old bus called "Priscilla" and go off on the adventure of a lifetime through the Australian Outback, to perform in Alice Springs. On the way, they find friendship, love and far more than they ever dreamed of.

The Artscape Theatre show run ended on Sunday 23 April, giving the cast a welcome short breather. Priscilla will be staged next at the Teatro Montecasino in Johannesburg from 29 April to 18 June. Thereafter there is an exciting performance in Hong Kong in October to look forward to.

"I am an understudy and I appear in various scenes like the Hillbilly dance," says Lourens. "It was difficult dancing with a mask on as I was sweating and this poured down onto my costume in no time at all."

He received training in hip-hop and other dance genres at the George dance school of Christelle Smit where an energetic pace and exacting dance techniques are taught with a view to preparing students for a career in dancing.

After being named the Performing Arts Student of the Year 2013 by Glenwood House College, he trained to develop his lovely singing voice with Elisabeth Potgieter and Natashia Vermeulen and the George School of the Performing Arts. This versatile Georgian can also play the saxophone and keyboard.

He performed in many local productions including the Fancourt Magical World of Musicals in February 2015 in which he stole the show as one of the star pupils. While he misses his parents, Danie and Thea Obermeyer who live in Wilderness, he is raring to hit the international arena of show business.

