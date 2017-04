Celine Dion sleeps with her twins every night after husband's death

Celine Dion.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Celine Dion told The Sun she finds comfort in keeping her 6-year-old twin boys close and helping them remember their father, René Angélil.Dion said," I organize myself to not feel lonely, so I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close." She added, "When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney."Dion went on to say that the boys are well and find strength in her. She opened up about a ritual she has with them:“We kiss him every night, we have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”