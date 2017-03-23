Art Exhibition certain to impress

At the opening of Scava's Easter Exhibition on Tuesday 11 April, are from left: artist Mari Bands, in-coming Scava Chairman Maura St Johns, Museum Manager Lorinda Hakimi and Abrie de Swart, Chairman of the Friends of the George Museum. Photos: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - The Easter Exhibition by the South Cape Association of Visual Arts (Scava) members was opened on Tuesday 11 April with a cocktail party held at the Sayers Hall at the George Museum.

The exhibition, which continues until 24 April, features paintings by Maura St John, Andrew Barnard, Lindsey Page, Tersia Hoffman, Rene Scribante, Ester Zonnestein, Ina Janneke, Gordon Clarke, Ken Smith, Pauline Lourens, Kala Combrink and Susan Alexander - among others.

Visitors will be astonished by the magnificent pieces produced by these experienced artists.

One of the eye-catching artworks currently on exhibition at the George Museum. Beverley Knoesen (who used to paint under the name Maxwell Scott) captured energetic dance moves in her painting.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

The Friends of the Museum will assist with art selection and the sale of individual art pieces. Entrance to this exhibition is free.