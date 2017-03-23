Translate to: 

Lelo wants to inspire through art

Artist Lelo Dassie is up for a challenge and does large landscapes as well as sculptures.
GEORGE NEWS - George fine artist, Nombulelo (Lelo) Dassie, sees herself as a person who embraces every challenge that comes her way and a hard worker who is determined to make a success in life.
 
She has done landscapes and seascapes on large canvass on consignment for a Mpumalanga businessman and, while in London in 2016 for a week-long exhibition for contemporary South African artists at the Tanya Baxter Contemporary Art Gallery, had the opportunity to fit in a two-week holiday there.
 
Speaking at her home she said believing in yourself as an artist is the most important life lesson that she can pass on to young aspirant artists.
 
"I've been involved in several exhibitions, including the graduate exhibition, the Luciano Benetton Collection: South Africa: "10 x12@SA Contemporary Artists from South Africa" that took place in 2013 in Cape Town and the Galerie Noko in Port Elizabeth in 2014.
 
I enjoy painting as I enjoy the feeling of losing myself through my paintings, as a means to produce artworks that narrate a story. Sculpting gives me an accelerating and uplifting feeling. I make artworks that create a dialogue between the viewer and the artwork itself, hoping that my personal thoughts are communicated as well."
 
Lelo is available for commissioning work and can be reached on 071 893 5976.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
