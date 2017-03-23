Wilderness artist evokes emotion with wood

André Knoetze (left) with the creator of the arm, Mike Leggatt.

WILDERNESS NEWS - Two creations by Wilderness artist and craftsman, Mike Leggatt, have found a place in the new home of advocate André Knoetze and his wife, Sineke, whose home was laid to waste in the devastating August 2016 fire in Wilderness. The couple has been filling their new place with new belongings, giving careful thought to each acquisition.

Inspired by Mike's work, André wrote to the George Herald:

I met Mike properly only after that devastating Wilderness fire on 11 August, which destroyed all our earthly belongings. That night we did not even have a toothbrush to brush our teeth with, let alone our family histories, and all the original archives on it, going back hundreds of years, and most shattering, our original works of art, collected meticulously over a number of years.

Our 'stories' had been totally erased with instantaneous finality. The most vivid awareness I had after that terrible incident was: 'This is like death'. Whatever comes after this, is 'Life after death'.

We immediately felt the need to again own at least something, but not just anything. We needed new stories as well as new furniture. That is where Mike comes into the picture. He had crafted and sculpted a piece of functional art which encapsulated all our needs at that time - an arm of Jesus Christ with a nail through the wrist.

Mike has, for as long as he can remember, had a fascination with hands. Not only with the form but also with, in his own words, "their tremendous ability to turn thought into tangible reality and in so doing to both create and destroy". The arm also immediately grabbed Sineke's imagination - her profession of physiotherapist is all about arms and hands, touch and healing - and now it is ours.

'We also bought a monumental work by Mike that had earlier been exhibited at the Knysna Fine Art Gallery in Thesen House. It is a 14-seater dining room table with sculpted black arms and hands carved from Stinkwood as legs, with a white Beechwood top.

To Mike the table symbolises the inevitable symbiotic relationship between the black and white races in South Africa. The one cannot go without the other; although they perform different functions, it is for the benefit of all. To us it symbolises a rising from the ashes. The black arms and hands symbolise the scorched reality of the fire, while the white Beechwood top symbolises a new beginning.

While working on the arms and hands for the table, Mike was inspired to create one arm of Jesus Christ with a nail in it. Mike says he has always been perplexed by the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and has always wanted to express the torment of the crucifixion in one of his art works. In his own words, "I needed to express surrender, but not defeat; humility, but also strength."

The muscular arm depicts the power of the Creator, but the pose depicts the surrender of that moment. It reminds one of the arm of God in Micelangelo's painting, Creation of Adam.

He used a piece of wood from a pile of Milkwood that was waiting to be taken to the rubbish dump. The choice of wood to him not only symbolises the crucifixion, but also the sacrifice which went with it, and the resurrection, and more.

The tree needed to die first, then it needed to be relegated to the rubbish dump, and then it was resurrected by the artist, though in a different form. It also reminded him of the words of Christ on the cross, "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do", equated to the senseless destruction of Milkwood trees.

Mike's intention with this piece was really to capture emotion. It is indeed significant that the piece only sparks emotion when placed horizontally.

It actually gives the onlooker goose-bumps. Mike decided to put the nail through the wrist instead of through the hand, as crucifixions were in fact done this way and not through the hand, as popularly believed.

Mike is also a writer and is now halfway into his second book. He restores antiques and creates individually customised pieces of furniture, using traditional methods. The Leggatts are aqmong the oldest Wilderness families.

The detailed sculptwork on the hand of Jesus can be seen in this picture.

The table that stole the Knoetzes' hearts.

