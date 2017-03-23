Translate to: 

Anne Hathaway nearly kills son on jungle gym

Anne Hathaway nearly kills son on jungle gym
Anne Hathaway.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The 34-year-old actress took her 12-month-old son Jonathan to have some fun in the park, but things went wrong when she misjudged how fast a slide would be with them both on it

Speaking on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "We had a great day today.

"I took him to a park... and he loves swings. And I noticed all these other kids were coming down the slide.

"And it looked like an unusual slide. Like, maybe it was built before they had child safety measures in place. It was gorgeous and I noticed the kids weren't going that fast so I said 'OK I'll bring Johnny on'.

"I pulled my skirt around me and I put Johnny there and we are going down the slide and now the moms are watching.

"But what I hadn't thought about was physics. So we just go around the corner and instead of slowing down like the other kids we speed up."

And the Les Miserables actress was feeling "self-conscious" as the slide got faster and faster because she knew she had an audience

She added: "It starts to go so fast and all the moms are watching and I'm so self-conscious.

"As it speeds up my thoughts slow down and I just look ahead and I get very serious and very focused and just think 'I must stick this landing'."

Anne, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, panicked in the moment but now laughs about what happened.

She said: "You know when you almost killed your child but you didn't. In the inside you're like 'Everything's OK. Walk it off, walk it off'.

"Then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever."

Source: All4Women
07:44 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The George Airport has been approved to upgrade to a CAT 8 aerodrome. This means that it is now able to receive larger aircraft. Do you think this will boost local tourism?
Yes
George Herald 89%
No
George Herald 8%
I'm not sure
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Toppie007
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
Ertjies54
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 54.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up