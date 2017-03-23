British Vogue gets new chief editor after 25 years

British Vogue

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - British Vogue’s search for a new leader has come to an end with the naming of Edward Enninful as the magazine’s new chief editor.He will be the first male editor of British Vogue when he takes over on August 1.Enninful, who had been the creative and fashion director at W magazine, has been an influential magazine fashion director for more than 20 years. He was born in Ghana and moved to London as a child.He started as fashion director of i-D magazine when he was just 19 and later worked at the Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani.