Leanette Botha and friends in Easter Art Exhibition

Fine artist Leanette Botha specialises in drawings and photography. She has curated the Timberlake art exhibition which can be viewed this Easter and for the duration of April.
WILDERNESS NEWS - A beautiful art gallery at Timberlake Farm Organic Village in Wilderness is the venue for artist Leanette Botha's "The art exhibition."
 
She hopes that art lovers who have viewed it will encourage their friends to go see it. She has invited a group of artists to exhibit their work and participants include Fiona Ewan Rowett, Gerrit van Dijk, Doris Brand and Thandi Sliepen.
 
There are lamps by Pete van den Berg; graphic art, etches and lithoprints by Ian Tainton. Sculptors Jonathan Silverman and Mister Ian are exhibiting some of their original works, as are ceramic artist Cathy McCracken and photographers Leanette Botha and Glen Green.
 
Although most of the artwork is by locals, national artists from the Orange Free State, Port Elizabeth, and Johannesburg are represented as well. Prices vary from R40 tot R27 000. Most of the works are unframed and therefore more affordable - there is something for everyone.
 
Leanette Botha studied Fine Art, Photography and Education at Natal University, Pietermaritzburg, Rhodes University in the Eastern Cape, and the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, respectively. Her work is represented in private collections worldwide and various publications include both photographic journals and exhibit catalogues in book form. In addition to her studio practice, she facilitates creativity, photographic and drawing workshops.
 
She has curated group exhibitions at festivals such as the Standard Bank National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees in Oudtshoorn. Currently she curates and organises pop-up exhibitions at various venues in the Garden Route. She explained what inspired her: "I try to focus on the quiet, meditative quality in what I see around me, working towards ambivalent interpretations and associations of form."
 
Timberlake is halfway between Wilderness and Sedgefield on the N2 highway. The exhibition will be open during the Easter school holidays and Easter Weekend from 09:00 to 17:00 daily.
 
For more information, phone her on 044 882 1041 or 082 482 7380, or contact her via e-mail.
 
07:25 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 April 2017
