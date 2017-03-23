Translate to: 

Avigail Bushakevitz in hometown concert

Avigail Bushakevitz (right), the Berlin- based violinist who grew up in George, will be coming to her hometown for a concert performance on Saturday 6 May, with her husband Ernst-Martin Schmidt and Spanish cellist Andrea Casarrubio, performing as the Brandenburg String Trio.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Music Society is elated to be hosting George's well loved local violin virtuoso Avigail Bushakevitz in concert as member of the Brandenburg String Trio.
 
The concert will take place on Saturday 6 May at 19:30 at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre. Music for string trios composed by Henry Purcell, Beethoven, Gideon Klein and Mozart will be performed.
 
Founded in 2014, the Brandenburg String Trio comprises of Avigail Bushakevitz and her husband Ernst-Martin Schmidt who live in Berlin, and Spanish cellist Andrea Casarrubios who currently lives in New York City.
 
The trio members have performed in the world's greatest halls, such as Concert Gebouw in Amsterdam, the Royal Albert Hall in London (at the BBC Proms), Carnegie Hall in New York and the Philharmonie in Berlin.
 
As musicians, they are equally at home as orchestral players, soloists and chamber musicians. Violinist Avigail was born in Israel and grew up in George, studying with Prof Jack de Wet in Cape Town. At the 2011 festival of the Heifetz Institute in New Hampshire, Andrea and Avigail met and started their chamber music collaboration.
 
On their current tour in South Africa from 15 April to 22 May they will perform in McGregor, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Graaff Reinet Bloemfontein, Pretoria, and Johannesburg. Earlier this year they performed in Spain.
 
Tickets for this highly anticipated concert will be available at The Office next to Mini Pick n Pay as well as at www.georgemusicsociety.co.za.
 
For more information go to their website or the Society's Facebook page. Contact Henk for more information on 083 414 0350.
 
07:59 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 April 2017
Voting Poll
The George Airport has been approved to upgrade to a CAT 8 aerodrome. This means that it is now able to receive larger aircraft. Do you think this will boost local tourism?
Yes
George Herald 83%
No
George Herald 17%
I'm not sure
George Herald 0%
