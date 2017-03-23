Toll house tragedy - the movie

Olga Schoeman as the ghostly Emily Maré. Photo: Elaine van der Toorn

GEORGE NEWS - The George Camera Club AV/Movie makers shot their first short film on set at the magnificent Old Toll House. The tragedy leading to the legend of the Toll House Ghost is said to have happened about 1918.

The GCC & KCC AV team made a short movie based on the legend. The story goes that Emily, an excellent musician, was locked up in the Toll House by her much older, jealous husband, Boet Maré. Travellers used to dally to hear her beautiful music emanating from behind the locked doors of the Toll House.

Her husband went away on business and a heavy storm made the pass inaccessible for weeks. He couldn't get back in time to save her life. To this day, she still entices lonely travellers to come closer, but make sure that no Maré blood runs through your veins before you investigate harp music emanating from the Old Toll House!

Ben and Olga Schoeman portrayed the characters of Boet and Emily Maré with distinction.

The script was written and co-directed by Daleen Engelbrecht, with director and producer Wayne Holtzhausen.

Holtzhausen handled the main camera. Luana Laubser, Mary Hunter, Schalk Engelbrecht and Elaine van der Toorn and Scott Ormerod shot video and stills. Scott Ormerod handled the sound.

The Old Toll House is made to look very spooky in a new short film. Photo: Wayne Holtzhausen

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'