Caster Semenya & Thuli Madonsela up for big award

Thuli Madonsela.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Gold medallist Caster Semenya and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela are among the nominees of the much-anticipated New African Woman Awards 2017.

The New African Woman magazine announced on Friday it’s final nominees for the second edition of the popularly-received ‘New African Woman Forum’ (NAW-Forum) which will be held in Dakar, Senegal, on 12 and 13 April.

Chosen in 12 categories, 68 groundbreaking women have made the final list which will now be adjudicated by a special panel of judges, and the winners in each category will be announced on April 12 at a Gala Dinner in Dakar, Senegal.

Among the nominees is the new United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, Somalia’s first female presidential candidate Fadumo Dayib, Gambia’s doyen of democratic change, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
 
The awards — to celebrate and honour exceptional African women who have made a positive impact and contributed in their communities, and the continent at large, in the past 12 months

08:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 April 2017
