Chinese police work with Hollywood on anti-narcotics movie

British action star Jason Statham and Thai martial arts actor Tony Jaa are said to be intended to star in the film while the selection of Chinese cast is under way, the company said.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - China’s Ministry of Public Security is working together with Hollywood to film an anti-narcotics film, the production company said Thursday.The film, which will be based on real cases provided by the ministry, tells stories of Chinese police who have fought drug trafficking, according to Beijing Hollywood Film and Media Development Co. Ltd.