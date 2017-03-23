Translate to: 

Slow Festival supported by Business and Arts SA

During a previous Slow Festival in Sedgefield.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - With the application being done in conjunction with Sedgefield Pick n Pay, Slow Festival organisers are pleased to welcome Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) as supporting partners to the festival, which takes place April 14 to 16, for the third year.
 
The Basa partnership toolkit for the arts has been created for both arts organisations with existing sponsorship relations and those looking for new and additional partners.
 
“The fact that the Slow Festival has events within it that currently have sponsorship, namely Pick n Pay as title sponsors of the Goukamma Traverse Trail Run, and that the festival is still looking to involve sponsors going forward, meant that Basa were able to partner with the festival on this basis. We will be using the Basa funding as a contribution to the marketing costs of the festival,” said organiser Amanda Dixon.
 
Basa is an internationally recognised South African nonprofit development agency with a suite of integrated programmes implemented nationally and internationally. It encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts, securing the future development of the arts sector in South Africa and contributing to corporate success through shared value.
 
The agency was founded in 1997 as a joint initiative of the Department of Arts and Culture and the business sector as a public/private partnership.
 
Basa programmes and communications officer Tshepo said, “Basa's supporting grant programme is designed for artist/arts organisations and businesses, to assist in activating partnership for a cross-section of arts projects in different regions of the country. This is done by providing financial support to a project that is in an already existing relationship between a business and arts organisation.
 
"We believe that the partnership between the Slow Festival and Pick n Pay is a great one, proving to be both mutually beneficial and rewarding for both the organisation and business.
 
We thank Pick n Pay and the many other sponsors for the generous support they are lending to this festival and trust that our support of the Slow Festival will assist in ensuring that Pick n Pay, and other businesses, continue to invest in the arts.”
 
07:14 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
