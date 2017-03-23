Translate to: 

A plea to salvage our railways

A plea to salvage our railways
Nicola Ash, Plettenberg Bay photographer, uses her graphic photos of the Bulawayo Railway Station to draw analogies to the present state of our nation. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Plettenberg Bay photographer Nicola Ash's exhibition Salvage, which focuses on the Bulawayo Railway Station, is on at the George Museum until Friday 7 April.
 
The photos are graphic and evoke the smell of musty disused railway carriages and deserted waiting rooms.
During opening night on Friday 31 March she said that the exhibition explores our relationship with the past, and explained that the railways both here and in Bulawayo were built on the sweat of people's backs and deserve to be salvaged from their present state of neglect.
 
She said that to a certain extent, the deterioration is very symbolic of the state of both our nations. The state of decay in the railway infrastructure can still be reversed, but would require a mind-shift as the hard labour that went into establishing the infrastructure is not always appreciated.
 
Her exhibition was first shown at The National Gallery of Zimbabwe. South-African born, Nicola only lived in Bulawayo for two years, yet it is her experience of living there that inspired her to launch her first solo photographic exhibition.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
07:41 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 99%
No
George Herald 1%
Men
Women
Search
Bachert_100
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
soul15
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 36.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up