A plea to salvage our railways

Nicola Ash, Plettenberg Bay photographer, uses her graphic photos of the Bulawayo Railway Station to draw analogies to the present state of our nation. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The Plettenberg Bay photographer Nicola Ash's exhibition Salvage, which focuses on the Bulawayo Railway Station, is on at the George Museum until Friday 7 April.

During opening night on Friday 31 March she said that the exhibition explores our relationship with the past, and explained that the railways both here and in Bulawayo were built on the sweat of people's backs and deserve to be salvaged from their present state of neglect.

She said that to a certain extent, the deterioration is very symbolic of the state of both our nations. The state of decay in the railway infrastructure can still be reversed, but would require a mind-shift as the hard labour that went into establishing the infrastructure is not always appreciated.

Her exhibition was first shown at The National Gallery of Zimbabwe. South-African born, Nicola only lived in Bulawayo for two years, yet it is her experience of living there that inspired her to launch her first solo photographic exhibition.

The photos are graphic and evoke the smell of musty disused railway carriages and deserted waiting rooms.