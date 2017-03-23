Translate to: 

Deca at Cocomo

Two veterans in the music industry - Herman Steyn (violin) and Douw Steyn (guitar) form the group Deca who are performing on Sunday 9 April at Cocomo in Wilderness to promote their album Black Sails.
WILDERNESS NEWS - The striking instrumental arrangements of new music group, Deca, conquered the hearts of fans of all ages across the country.
 
Their fresh, modern interpretation of favourite songs is the key ingredient behind their instant success. They will be launching their debut album, Black Sails, on Sunday 9 April at 18:00 at Cocomo restaurant in Wilderness. "The new album is a combination of instrumental, pop, folk and Irish sounds. The violin is the main focus, strongly supported by the acoustic guitar," they say.
 
"The CD is a mixture of up-tempo and slow, soothing tracks. It includes original compositions, as well as some popular covers."
 
Herman Steyn (violin) and Douw Steyn (guitar) are veterans in the music industry, with more than 26 years of combined experience between them. They started a recording label, Son Records, in 2015. Working closely together they realised they enjoy performing and decided to create an album as a project to keep their creativity flowing - which led to the creation of Deca. The group has since shared the stage with renowned artists and performed at various functions, launches and parties, including Aardklop.
 
The ten carefully selected tracks, reworked in Deca's unique style, will have listeners humming along. Black Sails boasts well-known hits (Thousand Years and Love Me Like You Do), as well as original tracks (Picnic, Black Sails, e.a.), composed by the musicians themselves.
 
"From an emotional perspective, Picnic is our favourite because we share an appreciation for film and classical music. Herman's father was an opera singer and my mother the classical composer Christa Steyn. I think everyone will enjoy our take on popular hits. People will also appreciate the Irish sounds of Black Sails and Finigan, as they are feel-good party songs," says Douw.
 
Other performances will be at the KKNK on 10 April 13:00 (Coke stage), 11 April 18:00 (Huisgenoot stage) and 12 April at 13:00 (Coke stage); on 4 April they are at Tapas and Oysters in Knysna at 18:00. Deca still has a lot planned for the future, including music videos and an overseas tour, and would love to work with musicians like Elvis Blue and Joshua na die Reën.
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest Wilderness, Garden Route news'
08:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
