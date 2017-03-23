Mara Louw omits Gareth Cliff feud from 'tell-all' autobiography

Mara Louw's autobiography.

The book was released to retailers around the country in March 2017 and those who have managed to get their hands on it have not been able to put it down!

While it is filled with plenty of spice, if you’re expecting to hear a story about her fall out with Gareth Cliff, you will be heavily disappointed.

Mara spoke to City Press and revealed that she has no relationship with her former colleague

“I don’t mention him because I don’t ever want to talk about him. He is a little boy to me, and that’s that. We used to be so close, but I have absolutely no relationship with him now,” she said.



However, she does tell some extremely engrossing stories, and some scary ones too. Louw takes us back to 1991 in the book, and tells the story of Oceanos - a cruise ship on which she was hired to perform every evening. However, on the 3rd of August, a night when Marah was performing, the ship sank:



“I was the only black person on board, simply because I was invited to perform every evening. The day we were told the ship was sinking was the scariest day of my life.”

