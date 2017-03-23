Goodluck sign global record deal with Ultra Music

GoodLuck the band.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS & VIDEO - GoodLuck, the band, who are currently touring and writing in the USA have just signed their first global record deal with Ultra Music Records in the States and Sony B1 Recordings in Germany. A huge feat for a South African artist/group.

They are one of South Africa’s most exciting live electronic bands, challenging audiences from around the world to take interest in a modern sound that is being hailed as truly African with the ability to cross over to an international electronic pop audience.

GoodLuck are set to release ‘I’ve Been Thinking About You’, which has been a massive hit here on SA radio, clubs and festivals alike. This will be released at the end of this month.

Watch a music video of GoodLuck, below:

