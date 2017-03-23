Translate to: 

Happy birthday, Vincent van Gogh

A self portrait of van Gogh.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS & VIDEO - Today is the birthday of one of the art world's most beloved outsiders, the iconic post-Impressionist whose melancholic spirit and rapturous paintings forever colored our notion of the "tortured artist." Yes, we're talking about Vincent van Gogh, a man whose life is as widely renowned as it is shrouded in mystery.

Was van Gogh really as unstable as he seemed? Are his paintings actually changing over time? And what's with the ear already?
 
Today, on what would have been his 162nd birthday, we're exploring some of the theories and discoveries that continue to make van Gogh not only one of the most talented but one of the most beguiling artists of all time.
 
He may have hidden "The Last Supper" in one of his paintings. 
On the surface, van Gogh's "Cafe Terrace at Night" seems to depict a group of nondescript patrons socializing at a cafe. However, according to researchers like Jared Baxter, the moonlit scene may actually be a work of religious symbolism, a subtle nod to Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."  
 
Because of veiled details like crosses distributed throughout the work, many suspect van Gogh's painted rendezvous may be more complicated than it first appears.
 
 
Cafe Terrace at Night.
 
Watch a video of Don McLean singing Starry Starry Night, a tribute to Vincent van Gogh:
 
 
