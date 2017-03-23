Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Guy Fieri to open restaurant in SA

Guy Fieri.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is opening a restaurant in South Africa.According to Sunday Times, Fieri's restaurant, "Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar" will be opening on 1 April 2017 at the new Time Square Hotel and Casino in Menlyn, Pretoria.Restaurant goers can look forward to Fieri's signature bacon, mac and cheese burger, barbecued pulled-pork sandwiches and buffalo wingsFieri said, "We take pride in our big-time hits ... killer burgers, buffalo wings and craft cocktails ... but we also take a look around the local area and see what's special."I mean, if you're going to do South Africa, you got to have some scratch-made rubbed and sauced peri-peri chicken wings, right? You're not going to find grilled springbok loin from Mokopane in New York City but after trying it in South Africa, I may have to change that ."The restaurant will also feature a mechanical bull - which will be a first for Fieri.