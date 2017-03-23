Translate to: 

Local Tarzan in series on eccentrics

Local Tarzan in series on eccentrics
De Wet du Toit, who produces Tarzan movies together with his twin brother Rudolf, can be seen on Netflix TV Channel in an episode of Eccentrics, "Living like Tarzan".
GEORGE NEWS - Former Georgians, DeWet du Toit and his twin brother Rudolf, who have been living in Cape Town for a number of years, are still enamoured of the thriving film industry in Cape Town and De Wet still dreams of making the big time in a Tarzan movie.
 
De Wet told the George Herald last week, "As we speak, my latest Tarzan adventures are airing on Netflix TV channel. The actual footage was filmed a few years ago by Canadian producers of Chic TV.
 
The first episode of this programme, The Eccentrics, is titled "Living like Tarzan" and focuses on my day-to-day lifestyle as Tarzan, which ranges from exploring mountains, swimming in waterfalls, entering towns wearing just my loincloth and presenting school seminars to inspire the youth."
 
DeWet, who continues to be obsessed with starring in a Hollywood Tarzan movie, has begun shooting yet another version of his previous Tarzan movies with a view of showing it to Hollywood producers. His previous film shorts and teasers caused a stir on YouTube.
 
The brothers seize every opportunity to work as extras in various movies, and have acted in international films such as The Last Post, where they had to be soldiers, drive Land Rovers and use guns. The twins also made a brief appearance in a February episode of SA's 7de Laan.
 
Shark movie
DeWet has become a seasoned stuntman and in the USA production Empire of the shark, a post-apocalyptic movie, he did several underwater shots. "I had the honour to work with well-known stunt coordinators Phil Tan and Winston Chong. Filming took place in Muizenberg, Gordon's Bay and Hout Bay."
 
DeWet is excited about the future. "We are booked on a new big budget TV series called Troy, which will be shot in the vicinity of Cape Town and will take 10 months to film. And then the production of our long-awaited Tarzan pilot film called Tarzan: Apocalypse starts this month and is due to be sent to Universal Pictures in Hollywood to hopefully kick-start a feature film.
 
For an overview of everything we have done over the past five years, check out my showreel on YouTube called: Tarzan Showreel 2016."
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 31 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
George is getting its own biomass energy plant which will use sawdust to generate energy. Local companies are stockpiling tonnes of sawdust in anticipation of supplying the plant which is set to start operating next year. A huge economic boost for George. On the other hand, wood waste is a controversial issue that nobody seems to know how to deal with. It is combustible and if it does catch alight, smouldering wood piles are difficult to extinguish. The fine wood particles may also cause air pollution. Catch 22. Should local companies be allowed to stockpile sawdust for the plant?
Yes, it makes economic sense.
George Herald 86%
No, the risk is too high.
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
FreshRain
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Robbie001
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up