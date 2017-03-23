Translate to: 

Excited about Easter Art Exhibition

SCAVA members Maura St John, Soekie Schmuhl, Heather Klette and Marie Bands are enjoying the task of completing new art works for the next exhibition at the George Museum.
GEORGE NEWS - Members of the South Cape Association of Visual Arts (SCAVA) who live in Bergville Retirement Village gathered to add finishing touches to their entries for the forthcoming art exhibition to be staged at the Art Gallery in the Sayers Hall of the George Museum from 11 to 24 April.
 
Award-winning artist Maura St John is completing one of a series of bird paintings. She is joined by Soekie Schmuhl who produces beautiful landscape watercolour paintings, Heather Klette, a well-known wildlife artist, and Marie Bands whose one-man exhibition in the Caloroso Restaurant in George is being well received. The South Cape Association of Visual Arts (SCAVA) will be accepting painting exhibits from member artists from 09:00 to 12:00 on Saturday 8 April.
 
They expect a bumper turnout and look forward to another successful exhibition. Other quality local artists to look for are Andrew Barnard, Lindsey Page, Tersia Hoffman, Rene Scribante, Ester Zonnenstein, Ina Janneke, Gordon Clarke, Ken Smith, Pauline Laurens, Kala Combrink and Susan Alexander. SCAVA is also currently hosting a series of lectures given by retired art prof Daan Roestorf on art history and painting in general. SCAVA has much to offer the aspiring novice or professional artist, as its objective is to promote art as another attraction in our tourism portfolio.
 
The Art Gallery in the George Museum was architect designed and purpose built. A vast investment was made to equip this portion of the building with special lighting and hanging systems to make it an ideal venue for showcasing art.
 
The curator and staff of the museum are enthusiastic art promoters. SCAVA members will be on duty each day the exhibition is open to the public and the Friends of the Museum will assist with art selection and the sale of individual art pieces. Entrance to this exhibition is free.
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 30 March 2017
