Calling all skilled crafters

The George Initiative of Hope project has been embraced with enthusiasm by George Municipality's local tourism and economic development officials. Taking hands to get the marketing and development of local arts and crafts of the ground are, from left, Melanie Maarten, Rose Lewis and Ricardo Classen. Handcrafted items will be displayed in the foyers of the George, Thembalethu and Pacaltsdorp Tourism Bureaus. Photo: Pauline Lourens

GEORGE NEWS - Unique, beautifully handcrafted articles will always be in demand and George has the potential to become the town where old skills are revived and transferred to a new generation of crafters. "Initiative of Hope", a project to create a platform for the training of craftspeople and the development and marketing of products, was launched with the support of George Executive Mayor Melvin Naik.

The initiative falls under the George Municipal Economic Development Division (LED) which has joined forces with the tourism bureaus of George, Pacaltsdorp and Thembalethu, where workspace for artists /crafters will be created and their handcrafted wares displayed.

The bureaus will also exhibit a limited range of curios created in the Southern Cape and which reflect the beauty of the area. Business advice and internet access are also to be made available.

Similar projects whose success have proved the viability of this enterprise include a project by a faith-based organisation in the Klein Karoo area that develop and market "angels" made from readily available materials and a quilt-making project in Uniondale.

The proponents of the George project which include tourism officials Rose Lewis, Melanie Maarten and Ricardo Classen said this week, "One can become really innovative with the use of materials which do not have to cost the earth. This project could create hope and energy for communities who need a stimulus to become part of mainstream tourism."

Producing and selling enticing, buy-me-right-now products can be a way for people who have no other income to make a living. An appeal is made to capable artists, crafters and people with marketing experience, to contribute to this project by volunteering their help - be it in teaching timeless crafts (including sewing and knitting), helping to create and maintain marketing opportunities or donating materials like fabrics, wool, beads, crystals, knitting needles, paints, brushes and mosaics. The public is invited to bring such materials to their local tourism bureaus, where it will be put to use in this uplifting project.

Would-be crafters are invited to register on the municipality's database and those that are already producing arts and crafts are invited to bring their products to the above tourism bureaus on Friday 31 March. For further information contact Heloine America on 044 801 9411, Melanie Martins on 044 801 9195 or Rico Classen on 044 752 1076.

