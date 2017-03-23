Elton John celebrates milestone birthday

Sir Elton John.

Elton has always enjoyed celebrating his birthday and he was thrilled to be able to mark his big one this year, while still doing what he loves.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with a star-studded party featuring Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Katy PerryThe Rocket Man hitmaker's milestone birthday was on Saturday 25 March and his friends and family organised a party at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The get-together also helped to raise money for both his AIDS Foundation and the museum and celebrated the 50th anniversary of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, Dakota Johnson, Matthew Morrison, Ryan Phillippe, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka were also in attendance, while Gaga and Stevie hit the stage for a performance of Wonder's 1980 hit Happy Birthday. The 66-year-old sang John's 1973 song Daniel and Gaga performed her 2011 track Born This Way. Ryan Adams also graced the stage to perform John's 1972 hit Rocket Man.