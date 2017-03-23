Translate to: 

Karlien van Jaarsveld ties the knot in private ceremony

Karlien van Jaarsveld ties the knot in private ceremony
The photo collage Karlien posted on Instagram.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Afrikaans singing sensation Karlien van Jaarsveld and her beau, Joe Breytenbach tied the knot during a super-private ceremony

Karlien alluded to the exciting news by sharing a picture collage on Instagram.

“Vandag kan ek met oorgawe en soveel dankbaarheid vir jou sê - moet nooit opgee op die liefde nie. (Today I can surrender and tell you with much gratitude - never give up on love),” she captioned the picture.
 
The post was inundated with a string of congratulatory messages for the singer and Joe.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM, Karlien’s mom and manager Ronel Brink confirmed that she was married, but was shy to share any further details.

"All I can say is yes, they married," she said. 
 
09:22 (GMT+2), Mon, 27 March 2017
