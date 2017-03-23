Translate to: 

Storytelling at George Museum

Storytelling at George Museum
The George Museum.
GEORGE NEWS - The Friends of the George Museum will present its first 'Community Storytelling' meeting on Wednesday 29 March at 14:00 in the Sayers Hall at the George Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.
 
The story of Fred Hill senior and his family's contribution to George will be told by Fred Hill junior followed by a question and answer session.
 
Next in line is the Chairman of the Friends of the George Museum, Abrie de Swardt, who will tell the historic story of the Gwaiing farm community. After the Q&A refreshments will be served.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think you neighbourhood watch is effective in combating crime?
Yes
George Herald 83%
No
George Herald 6%
I don't think there is a neighbourhood watch in my area
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
lookingfor_062
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
rivadavia
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up