Storytelling at George Museum

The George Museum.

GEORGE NEWS - The Friends of the George Museum will present its first 'Community Storytelling' meeting on Wednesday 29 March at 14:00 in the Sayers Hall at the George Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The story of Fred Hill senior and his family's contribution to George will be told by Fred Hill junior followed by a question and answer session.

Next in line is the Chairman of the Friends of the George Museum, Abrie de Swardt, who will tell the historic story of the Gwaiing farm community. After the Q&A refreshments will be served.

