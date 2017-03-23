The Miss SA judging panel.

The Miss South Africa 2017 pageant will be held at Sun City and broadcasted live on DStv's Mzansi Magic ( Channel 161) and on M-Net ( Channel 101) on 26 March 2017 at 17:00.

The Miss South Africa judging panel is from left: Gisele Wertheim Aymes, Maps Maponyane, Claudia Henkel (former Miss SA), Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh and Bridget Masinga.

