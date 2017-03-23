The Miss SA judging panel.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - This year's Miss South Africa pageant will be judged by Maps Maponyane, Unathi Msengana, Claudia Henkel (former Miss SA), Bridget Masinga, Gisele Wertheim Aymes and Cameron van der Burgh.
The Miss South Africa 2017 pageant will be held at Sun City and broadcasted live on DStv's Mzansi Magic ( Channel 161) and on M-Net ( Channel 101) on 26 March 2017 at 17:00.
The Miss South Africa judging panel is from left: Gisele Wertheim Aymes, Maps Maponyane, Claudia Henkel (former Miss SA), Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh and Bridget Masinga.Source: AlgoaFM
08:44 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 March 2017
