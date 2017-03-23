Rihanna announces third annual Diamond Ball

"New York always offers the perfect backdrop for an amazing event, which is why I am thrilled to have the Diamond Ball there," Rihanna said.

"It's a great way to celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation's accomplishments as well as bring awareness to our mission globally. I know it'll be a night to remember!"

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Rihanna announced her third annual Diamond Ball gala - which will be held at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street on 24 September 2017.The Clara Lionel Foundation, named after Rihanna's grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite was founded 2012 with the goal to to support underprivileged communities in health, education and art.