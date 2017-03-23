Photographic journey at the George Museum

Zimbabwe based photographer Nicola Ash confronts the viewer with an unnerving view, a journey through time in Bulawayo's railway station. Her solo exhibition opens on Friday 31 March at the George Museum.

GEORGE NEWS - The Zimbabwe based photographer Nicola Ash brings her solo exhibition Salvage to George on Friday 31 March. It will open at the George Museum Sayers Hall at 17:30 and end on 7 April. The exhibition received a rave review in Bulawayo and was described as a "rare treat" seldom seen in Bulawayo.

South-African born, Ash has lived in Bulawayo for just over two years and her experiences there prompted her to launch her first solo photography exhibition. Using Bulawayo Railway Station as her focus, she explores our relationship with the past, one which Zimbabweans do not always value.

Ash's exhibition is split into two halves: disintegration and renewal. Each picture is accompanied by a poem which illustrates her particular message. She says the pictures symbolise a journey and, when read together as a whole, tell a story which ends in hope. "Yet that hope requires an action; it is simply not enough to just say 'things will get better' and sit back and wait for change. We need to be part of that change."

Ash says confronting the past is the first step. "We have to salvage what is good from the past in order to move on and build a future. It is a necessity that requires that we be brave and, perhaps ironically, forward-thinking. Instead we have become second-class citizens, accepting a life of dull complacency, putting limits on our dreams and aspirations."

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'