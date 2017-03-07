Ellen DeGeneres dislocates finger in boozy accident

Ellen DeGeneres.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The 59-year-old talk show host had to be taken to the emergency room when she suffered a dislocated digit after drinking two glasses of the grape-infused alcohol and "fell into a door"

"My first thought was, 'No big deal, Obamacare will cover this'. So, Portia drove me to the hospital, to the emergency room. When I got there, of course the receptionist had so many things for me to sign - a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her ... No, they were wonderful.

UCLA, thank you so much. There were a lot of people who were helpful, but Tammy, thank you so much. Tammy was my nurse that was taking care of me. They did an X-ray of my finger and anyways, turns out I didn't break it: I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was."

Ellen then went into detail about the treatment she received and revealed her dented digit had to be "snapped back into place"

Sharing the hilarious story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, 21 March before Claire Danes joined her, she spilled: "I have something to show you - it's that right here (pointing to her splint). Can you see it? I broke my finger. I know what you're thinking, 'How can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger?!' I'm not going to let this thing beat me. I am not!"I'll tell you what happened. So you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door."Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi had been returning to their Californian home from dinner and were just about to walk through the front door when the cropped blonde endured her mishap.She added: "We were coming home from a dinner party and were almost at the front door. The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.