Translate to: 

Ellen DeGeneres dislocates finger in boozy accident

Ellen DeGeneres dislocates finger in boozy accident
Ellen DeGeneres.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - The 59-year-old talk show host had to be taken to the emergency room when she suffered a dislocated digit after drinking two glasses of the grape-infused alcohol and "fell into a door"

Sharing the hilarious story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, 21 March before Claire Danes joined her, she spilled: "I have something to show you - it's that right here (pointing to her splint). Can you see it? I broke my finger. I know what you're thinking, 'How can you host a show without the tip of your ring finger?!' I'm not going to let this thing beat me. I am not!

"I'll tell you what happened. So you know how in gymnastics when you do a one-handed cartwheel and you have to spread the weight evenly between all your fingers? Well, I had two glasses of wine and fell into a door."

Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi had been returning to their Californian home from dinner and were just about to walk through the front door when the cropped blonde endured her mishap.

She added: "We were coming home from a dinner party and were almost at the front door. The dogs were so excited to see us and I caught the lip of the top step. I was a foot away from the door and I fell into the door and it did something to my finger, I knew something was wrong.

"My first thought was, 'No big deal, Obamacare will cover this'. So, Portia drove me to the hospital, to the emergency room. When I got there, of course the receptionist had so many things for me to sign - a picture for her nephew, a T-shirt for her ... No, they were wonderful.
 
UCLA, thank you so much. There were a lot of people who were helpful, but Tammy, thank you so much. Tammy was my nurse that was taking care of me. They did an X-ray of my finger and anyways, turns out I didn't break it: I dislocated my finger. That's what they call it, which is an incorrect term because I knew where it was located. It was just wrongly located is what it was."

Ellen then went into detail about the treatment she received and revealed her dented digit had to be "snapped back into place"
 
09:21 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 90%
No
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
Chocolatethunder
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
Cowboy_247
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up