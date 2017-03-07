Wynand du Toit launches 3rd book

Former POW Wynand du Toit with his wife Frances, daughter Beamari and son MJ on Friday during the launch of his novel S-98 at the Moths' Hall in Loerie Park. Photos: Pauline Lourens

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The well-known former SA soldier Wynand du Toit introduced his spy thriller S-98 to the Southern Cape at the Moths' Hall in Loeriepark, George on Friday 17 March.

Du Toit, who was captured in Angola in 1985 following a covert SADF operation, was a prisoner for more than two years before being released in 1987. S-98 is a fictitious spy thriller which takes the reader from icy Eastern Siberia to the sub-tropical areas of Angola. It is filled with intrigues as well as covert operations, something that Du Toit knows intimately.

Du Toit moved to Glentana with his wife, Frances and daughter Beamari (7) and son MJ (9) one year ago. He still farms in the Congo, and is gone for a few months at a time. "I manage to write on rainy days when I'm not seeing to farming activities," he said.

On Friday it appeared that Du Toit has quite a few fans who have read his book Judasbok, which is his version of events and how things turned awry after his group was betrayed. Judasbok was followed by Josefskleed both excellent sellers.

His latest book can be ordered from his wife Frances by sending an email to mrsfdt@gmail.com.

Two local fans made sure they got a signed copy of Wynand du Toit's book. From left are: Sieg Minnie Jnr, Frances and Wynand du Toit and Sieg Minnie Snr.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

