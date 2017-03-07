Translate to: 

Children's theatre full of intrigue

Children's theatre full of intrigue
Bring along the kids to watch "The Girl with the Golden Locks" this weekend.
GEORGE NEWS - The Girl with the Golden Locks is children's theatre at its best. The fairytale world of spies, villains and intrigue is being staged at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre this coming weekend.
 
Theatre manager Heather Stead said, "Since it was World Day of Theatre for young people and children on 20 March, why not take your child to the theatre this holiday so that they can see, hear, feel, think and imagine a play? It is family time again - bring along the kids to watch The Girl with the Golden Locks.
 
Shows will take place on Friday 24 March at 18:30, Saturday 25 March at 18:30 and Sunday 26 March at 14:00.
 
To ensure your seats this weekend, please give us a call on 044 874 3142 or book online.
 
A discount rate of R50 for groups over 10 apply, so call your friends and make it an occasion. Tickets are R90 for adults, R70 for members and R50 for kids.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
14:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 91%
No
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
hithere0010
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 66.
Marcusdj
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up