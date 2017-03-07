Children's theatre full of intrigue

Bring along the kids to watch "The Girl with the Golden Locks" this weekend.

GEORGE NEWS - The Girl with the Golden Locks is children's theatre at its best. The fairytale world of spies, villains and intrigue is being staged at the Oakhurst Insurance George Arts Theatre this coming weekend.

Theatre manager Heather Stead said, "Since it was World Day of Theatre for young people and children on 20 March, why not take your child to the theatre this holiday so that they can see, hear, feel, think and imagine a play? It is family time again - bring along the kids to watch The Girl with the Golden Locks.

Shows will take place on Friday 24 March at 18:30, Saturday 25 March at 18:30 and Sunday 26 March at 14:00.

To ensure your seats this weekend, please give us a call on 044 874 3142 or book online

A discount rate of R50 for groups over 10 apply, so call your friends and make it an occasion. Tickets are R90 for adults, R70 for members and R50 for kids.

