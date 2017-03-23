Proms attract full house at cathedral

Ninette Smit and the Carpe Musicam! orchestra perform in the St Mark's Cathedral during The Last Night of the Proms concert last Saturday. Photos: Steph Ferriera

GEORGE NEWS - It was Saturday night and St Mark's Cathedral was unusually decked out in blue lights, balloons and Union Jacks to provide a Proms atmosphere to the evening. Even the teddy bear mascot (Sir Henry Wood) seated on the edge of the lectern had his best Union Jack vest on.

A steady stream of largely elderly people streamed into the Cathedral to experience a spot of nostalgia and let off steam at the end singing traditional favourites.

The programme was in two definite sections and it was a bit long. From necessity the orchestra changes components every year and this year it was very brass heavy which tended to drown the strings at times. There was also one badly tuned violin which was detrimental to the overall sound at times.

As a whole the orchestra played well, with or without their conductor, and were clearly enjoying themselves. The first half of the programme was a mixture Big Band, waltzes and light instrumental music.

Particularly enjoyable were the Yakety Saxes and the Clarinet Polka. Anthony Hopkins's waltz was given an outing - perhaps he should have stuck to acting – and 'Satchmo' in the form of Norman Carless ended this section with a flourish. There were times when the players came a bit unstuck and I still maintain it is not a good idea to conduct and play an instrument at the same time. Both activities suffer.

The second half was an improvement as everyone had settled down. Again, this was also a bit long and the popular Por una Cabeza suffered from some nervous errors. Ninette Smit has a strong clear voice and she really does not need any mushy microphone amplification. The songs from the Sound of Music were nicely sung, especially in duet with the viola player.

Understandably, the "naughtical" series of melodies was from various countries, including Piet Hein from Holland, seldom heard! These ended with a South African flavour with Daar Kom die Alabama and the orchestra and especially flutes must be congratulated on a lively Sailors Hornpipe.

And now to what everyone had come to the Cathedral for - the traditional songs, sung lustily by the audience. It never happened! Ninette did her best to urge the audience into vocal activity but no one responded, which was a great pity.

Article by Sue Rijsdijk

