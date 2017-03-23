Small audience enjoy unusual concert

Born showmen, saxophonist Kerwin Albertus and pianist Ludolph Pedro can be seen in action on Tuesday 14 March.

GEORGE NEWS - In his opening words on Thursday, the new Chairman of the GMS, Jacques Wessels, expressed the need for more music lovers to join the society and more members to attend concerts.

It was unfortunate that there were two concerts running concurrently that evening. So an unusual concert, presented by Joanna Wicherek and her friends Caleb Vaughn-Jones and Nicholas James Fidler, was enjoyed by a moderate sized audience.

The concert opened with a guest artist, none other than George's up and coming young pianist, Ludolph Pedro. This young man, winner of the top prize in the Young Musicians Competition last year, possesses huge talent and hopefully we will hear more of him. He started with a neat rendition of Grieg's Waltz Op 12 No 2 and followed this with Mozart's Rondo all Turca, played at fiendish speed. My only criticism is his slight overuse of the sustaining pedal in this work.

The Trio opened their programme with the first performance in South Africa of Alexey Kurbatov's trio for viola, cello and piano op 31. The composer is a Russian in his early thirties and this work was written in 2005. To start with I wasn't sure if all the players were playing in the same key.

The work is very dramatic, full of pathos and periods of tranquility. The melodies, such as they were, were shared between all the players who clearly enjoyed playing this ultra-modern work although it left some of the audience slightly unsettled.

At this stage the Trio changed the programme leaving us all slightly confused. In the second half they explained that the piece they had just played, Aurora, for Piano and Cello was by a friend of the cellist, by name Geoff Knorr.

Knorr is an American composer, orchestrator and sound designer for video games. This piece was one of his few 'formal' works and was described by Caleb Vaughan-Jones as a journey. It demands the full range of the cello and a large range of dynamics that Vaughan-Jones demonstrated comfortably.

The Estonian composer Avro Pärt writes both classical and religious music that is partly inspired by Gregorian chant. In his work Frates (meaning brothers) he uses the compositional style he calls 'tintinnabuli' where the first part sounds the notes of a chord individually, over and over and the second part is a simple melody. Frates is a set of variations on a short theme where the variations alternate between hectic activity and a sense of calm tranquility.

Fidler described it as two disparate brothers at odds with each other and demonstrated the use of harmonics in the upper range of the instrument for the first part and then the mellow tones of the lower register for the tune. The accompaniment was mostly atmospheric and ethereal.

The last work was the Brahms Trio op 114. It was written in the latter part of Brahms' life and dedicated to his friend Richard Mühlfeld, a noted clarinetist. Brahms later transcribed the clarinet part for viola. This is a gloomy work with the instruments 'conversing' throughout.

Unfortunately the viola was swamped at times by the piano. I think a more cheerful trio would have been a better option to end the concert. As an encore the Trio played the first part of Piazzolla's Le Grand Tango which was received enthusiastically by the audience.

In order to appreciate any of the music that was played one had to be at the concert to share the musician's emotions, sensitivity and energy.

This ultra-modern music is difficult to understand and just listening to a CD would not really help. The players were watchful and obviously enjoy playing together although there were a few slips along the way.

Article by Sue Rijsdijk

