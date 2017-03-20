Depeche Mode return with new album

Depeche Mode.

The group, which was formed in the 1980s, premiered their latest work at a Berlin concert on Friday night.

Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".The Syrian conflict and rise of nationalism in Europe are cited by the band as inspiration for their songs on Spirit."I think it is a quite bleak album, it doesn't view humanity very kindly but ... by calling it Spirit, maybe that helps to get us back on the right path," guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore told Reuters in an interview."We knew it was a little bit dangerous to make an album that could be construed as being political but we felt that it was necessary in these times."