Sesame Street welcomes Julia, a muppet with autism

Julia, a little girl, has orange hair, a toy rabbit - and autism.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Its much-loved muppets Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Oscar the Grouch have been charming viewers for almost 50 years.

And now the children's TV show Sesame Street is introducing a new muppet character with a simpler name, and a tougher brief.

Julia, a little girl, has orange hair, a toy rabbit - and autism. She will make her Sesame Street TV debut in April on US channels HBO and PBS.

However, bosses want to step up her role.

Autism diagnoses have risen steadily in recent years to a rate of one in every 68 US children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But explaining the topic to a young audience is far from straightforward.

The character is already included in digital and printed storybooks.