Selena Gomez talks about going to rehab

Selena Gomez.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Selena Gomez might seem like she truly "has it all"—a hugely successful career, the most Instagram followers of anyone in the world, and a boyfriend named "The Weeknd."But the singer battles demons like the rest of us, which she opened up about in April's Vogue cover story.Last October, the 24-year-old checked into rehab to deal with mental health issues which at the time she attributed to "side effects from lupus," canceling the 34 remaining dates of her Revival tour. She spoke to Vogue for the first time about rehab, which she calls "one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.""Tours are a really lonely place for me," she tells Vogue. "My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on stage or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn't good enough, wasn't capable. I felt I wasn't giving my fans anything, and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion."Gomez checked into a treatment facility in Tennessee where she lived with six other girls. "You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls," she says. "Real people who couldn’t give two s--ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives."