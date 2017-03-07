Translate to: 

Exciting programme for local Zen school

Exciting programme for local Zen school
Experience "practising the energy way" during the beach cleaning event at Victoria Bay at the end of March.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The local Jung Shim School of Zen has a busy and enriching fortnight in store for Knysna and George.
 
The spur for the activities is international visitors who will join the normal practice sessions as well as some extra meditation, teaching and short local retreat sessions.
 
Everyone is welcome to attend and find out more about Zen practice, says well-known Zen Dharma Teacher, Gerry Botha, organiser of the events.
 
Retreat orientation
This takes place on Friday 24 March at Far Hills Country Hotel at 18:00 to prepare for the Saturday 14:00-18:30 and Sunday 08:00-13:30 weekend retreat sessions.
 
It will be led by Cheon Mun Sunim JDPSN (Dharma master), who will also offer personal interviews on Saturday and Sunday.
 
Public talk
Those wanting to know more about Beginners Zen and Meditation Practice are invited to attend the talk on Monday 27 March at 18:00 in the Wood Room at Far Hills Country Hotel.
 
Formal practice
On Wednesday 29 March the group will have the usual weekly formal practice session at Far Hills Hotel at 18:00. This is also open to anyone who would like to learn about chanting meditation, sitting meditation and related practice forms.
 
Kido beach cleanup
On Friday afternoon 31 March everyone is invited to participate in the Annual Kido Chanting on the lawn area above the beach at Victoria Bay, which will continue till about 20:00.
 
"Kido" means "Practise the energy way". You can join the group and leave any time. Take along a percussion instrument.
 
Final formal practice
On Wednesday 5 April the visitors will offer a farewell teaching session at the Jung Shim Zen Group weekly formal practice, from 18:00 until 19:30 in the Wood Room at the Far Hills Country Hotel.
 
Knysna Dharma talk
On Friday evening 7 April, Cheon Mun Sunim will offer a public Dharma talk at the Knysna Zen Group at the Lotus Centre, starting around 18:00.
 
Visitors are asked to reconfirm this time at the phone number supplied below as it is likely to change.
 
YOZEN session
The final official teaching event during the guests' current visit will be a Sunday morning retreat at the Far Hills Country Hotel on 9 April starting at 08:00. Yoga teacher Penny Anstey will present the theory and practice of yoga, starting with basic breathing techniques and ending with more strenuous yoga positions.
 
Her teaching will be interspersed with periods of Zen meditation instruction by the venerable Cheon Mun. The group will conclude with a Circle Talk at around 13:00. Please contact Zen master Gerry Botha on 082 377 3280 for details and further information about attendance fees where applicable.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
08:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 91%
No
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
dave_996
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 35.
Tony_798
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 35.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up