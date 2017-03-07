Exciting programme for local Zen school

Experience "practising the energy way" during the beach cleaning event at Victoria Bay at the end of March.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The local Jung Shim School of Zen has a busy and enriching fortnight in store for Knysna and George.

The spur for the activities is international visitors who will join the normal practice sessions as well as some extra meditation, teaching and short local retreat sessions.

Everyone is welcome to attend and find out more about Zen practice, says well-known Zen Dharma Teacher, Gerry Botha, organiser of the events.

This takes place on Friday 24 March at Far Hills Country Hotel at 18:00 to prepare for the Saturday 14:00-18:30 and Sunday 08:00-13:30 weekend retreat sessions.

It will be led by Cheon Mun Sunim JDPSN (Dharma master), who will also offer personal interviews on Saturday and Sunday.

Those wanting to know more about Beginners Zen and Meditation Practice are invited to attend the talk on Monday 27 March at 18:00 in the Wood Room at Far Hills Country Hotel.

On Wednesday 29 March the group will have the usual weekly formal practice session at Far Hills Hotel at 18:00. This is also open to anyone who would like to learn about chanting meditation, sitting meditation and related practice forms.

On Friday afternoon 31 March everyone is invited to participate in the Annual Kido Chanting on the lawn area above the beach at Victoria Bay, which will continue till about 20:00.

"Kido" means "Practise the energy way". You can join the group and leave any time. Take along a percussion instrument.

On Wednesday 5 April the visitors will offer a farewell teaching session at the Jung Shim Zen Group weekly formal practice, from 18:00 until 19:30 in the Wood Room at the Far Hills Country Hotel.

On Friday evening 7 April, Cheon Mun Sunim will offer a public Dharma talk at the Knysna Zen Group at the Lotus Centre, starting around 18:00.

Visitors are asked to reconfirm this time at the phone number supplied below as it is likely to change.

The final official teaching event during the guests' current visit will be a Sunday morning retreat at the Far Hills Country Hotel on 9 April starting at 08:00. Yoga teacher Penny Anstey will present the theory and practice of yoga, starting with basic breathing techniques and ending with more strenuous yoga positions.

Her teaching will be interspersed with periods of Zen meditation instruction by the venerable Cheon Mun. The group will conclude with a Circle Talk at around 13:00. Please contact Zen master Gerry Botha on 082 377 3280 for details and further information about attendance fees where applicable.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'