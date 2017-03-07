Angelina Jolie tours Buckingham Palace with son Maddox

Angelina Jolie.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Angelina Jolie received a private tour of Buckingham Palace with her son Maddox.According to local London media reports, no members of the royal family were present during the mother-son tour.Jolie was in London to give her very first lecture as a visiting professor at the London School of Economics' Centre for Women, Peace and security. She is set to teach a masters's course.A student told E! News, ""It was really amazing to have her on campus. Her arrival had been anticipated but we started to think because of her personal situation she might have backed out of the role. There was a real buzz on campus—everyone was looking for her."Jolie told Evening Standard ahead of her lecture, "I hope I do well. This is very important to me," she said before walking into her lecture hall."