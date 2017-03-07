Translate to: 

George Prommers prepare for a lively concert

The original Proms in the Royal Albert Hall in central London (above) celebrates its 123rd season this year and George hosts its very own Last Night of the Proms in the St Mark's Cathedral on Saturday18 March.
GEORGE NEWS - This Saturday 18 March, just before 19:00, enthusiastic concert-goers will be heading for St Mark's Cathedral to participate in the Last Night of the Proms concert presented by local orchestra, Carpe Musicam!
 
Some may even be dressed in eccentric garb to maintain the annual tradition of silliness and fun. The scientific name for these concert-goers is Prommeri noxultima spp. Georgicans. So, there you have it officially.
 
The content will celebrate various ballroom dance styles: foxtrots, tangos, paso dobles, cha cha and waltzes (including Sir Anthony Hopkins' beautiful romantic composition 'And The Waltz Goes On'). Different instrumental groups will each get their moment of glory to give concert goers who like that particular instrument their moment of pleasure.
 
As usual, new versions of old favourites will be performed and medleys will take their bow. The audience will be encouraged to sing along to the 'Last Night Patriotic Medley'. Not too sure of the words? Don't worry - a complimentary programme with all the words will be supplied.
 
In a departure from normal Proms tradition, the orchestra will not be performing the customary 'Fantasia on British Sea Songs' by Sir Henry Wood. Instead there will be a premiere performance of a specially commissioned work by the Plettenberg Bay based composer Francois Pierre-Rousseau de Villiers.
 
It is entitled 'Naughtical Rhapsody' (yes, the spelling is correct) and paints an impressionistic, and somewhat plagiaristic, history of South Africa from a maritime point of view. Ardent and puristic Prommers will not be deprived of their ancient and inalienable right to 'bob' in the traditional manner though - the 'Sailor's Hornpipe' will be performed.
 
Tickets are R80 for adults; under-18s enter free of charge. Tickets are selling fast, so reserve your seat at the cathedral office in Cathedral Street on weekdays before 13:00 (telephone 044 873 3239).
 
# For those who are not quite sure what to call all the variously shaped bits of machinery and tackle that the orchestra members use, there will be a 45-minute instrument demonstration concert starting at 17:00 that same evening. This will be a joint presentation by the orchestra and Ilse Harms of Kindermusik, aimed at younger and older children alike. Entrance is free.
 
Compiled by David Stevens (Convenor of the Friends of the Cathedral) and based on professional input from Norman Carless.
 
07:50 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
