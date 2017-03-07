Alison's film wins 2nd award

During the making of the film "Alison" which is based on her life, Alison Botha became friends with Christia Visser who stars as the young Alison in the movie. The film has now chalked up a second award.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The film Alison made history on 3 March when it received the Best Documentary of the African continent award during the the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.

On her Facebook page Alison Botha thanked Simon Ratcliffe, sound mixer and owner of @sound and motion studios, who did the sound of the film, for accepting the award "on our behalf".

This week she said she is thrilled that the film is getting so many accolades. AMVCA is an annual event presented by Multichoice - South Africa's video entertainment and internet company. The awards, which are voted for by the general public, recognise outstanding work in television and film.

In June 2016 Alison was also the first South African Film to be selected for the iconic Los Angeles-based Film Festival, Dances with Films. Leslee Scallon, co-founder, described it as "a mesmerizingly told, real-life story of a woman who faced her monsters and lived to atell.

It is an inspiring and remarkable hybrid film that no-one should miss. We are very proud to have it included in our documentary program as it brings a fresh voice to the United States."

The Director and producer is Uga Carlini of Towerkop Creations and actress Christia Visser stars as young Alison in the movie. The story of how Alison survived after being left for dead continues to fascinate and inspire people all over the world.

The film tells of the brutal attack in 1994 in which Alison was raped, stabbed in the abdomen 37 times, disemboweled and her throat slashed 17 times and how she has led her life since. The film has been described as "a story of magic, monsters and hope like none other" and "proof that we can be the heroes in our own stories".

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'