Translate to: 

Alison's film wins 2nd award

Alison's film wins 2nd award
During the making of the film "Alison" which is based on her life, Alison Botha became friends with Christia Visser who stars as the young Alison in the movie. The film has now chalked up a second award.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The film Alison made history on 3 March when it received the Best Documentary of the African continent award during the the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.
 
On her Facebook page Alison Botha thanked Simon Ratcliffe, sound mixer and owner of @sound and motion studios, who did the sound of the film, for accepting the award "on our behalf".
 
This week she said she is thrilled that the film is getting so many accolades. AMVCA is an annual event presented by Multichoice - South Africa's video entertainment and internet company. The awards, which are voted for by the general public, recognise outstanding work in television and film.
 
In June 2016 Alison was also the first South African Film to be selected for the iconic Los Angeles-based Film Festival, Dances with Films. Leslee Scallon, co-founder, described it as "a mesmerizingly told, real-life story of a woman who faced her monsters and lived to atell.
 
It is an inspiring and remarkable hybrid film that no-one should miss. We are very proud to have it included in our documentary program as it brings a fresh voice to the United States."
 
The Director and producer is Uga Carlini of Towerkop Creations and actress Christia Visser stars as young Alison in the movie. The story of how Alison survived after being left for dead continues to fascinate and inspire people all over the world.
 
The film tells of the brutal attack in 1994 in which Alison was raped, stabbed in the abdomen 37 times, disemboweled and her throat slashed 17 times and how she has led her life since. The film has been described as "a story of magic, monsters and hope like none other" and "proof that we can be the heroes in our own stories".
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
07:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 16 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 91%
No
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
karabon
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 45.
Annaboom
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up