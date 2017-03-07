Tyra Banks to host America's Got Talent

Tyra Banks.

In a statement Tyra said, " Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible."

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS - Tyra Banks will be taking over from Nick Canon as presenter of 'America's Got Talent'. The 43-year-old former model is excited to be working with the show's judges: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.Tyra tweeted: Surprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt! Can't wait 2work w/new fam @OfficialMelB @howiemandel @heidiklum & @SimonCowell"