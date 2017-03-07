Celebrate library week

George Museum.

GEORGE NEWS - The annual South African library week celebration will be held from Saturday 18 March to Sunday 26 March. Library week salutes and highlights the country’s intellectual and literacy heritage.

Libraries across the country will use the week to market their services to the community and civil society.

The George library will be hosting a disability workshop at the George Museum on Thursday 23 March from 09:00 to 12:00. All of the libraries in Eden have been invited to attend and presentations will include details about the George Mini-Library Services, Up with Downs Art project and accessibility for people living with disabilities.

An accessibility assessment of all George Libraries which has been undertaken will also be presented. Everyone is welcome.

The theme this year “My Library, Your library” takes libraries into the heart of the community and strives to awaken a sense of ownership in each community member. Although not recognized as such, a library nourishes and sustains its community and motivates society to reflect on the role and value libraries play in their lives.

The theme encourages people to take libraries to heart and to treat these as their homes so that destroying libraries and burning books becomes unthinkable.

