Translate to: 

Koi show in George

Koi show in George
Koi fish in a pond.
GEORGE NEWS - The Southern Cape Koi Show 2017 will take place at the Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre in George on Saturday 25 March from 09:00 to 15:00 and Sunday 26 March from 9:00 to 12:00.
 
More than 300 koi ranging from 12cm to 90cm will be on show and koi fish as well as accessories will be for sale. The Southern Cape is one of the five Chapters in South Africa that hold an annual koi show.
 
A panel of six local and overseas judges will choose the winners. To achieve the title of the Supreme Grand Champion, the koi will be judged on body shape, skin quality, hue of colour, colour pattern and elegance of its swimming motion.
 
They will be judged in various size groups and in their own particular varieties.
 
Entrance fees will be nominal, so do bring the family and enjoy this once-a-year event. Any enquiries relating to the show can be directed to Phillip on 082 851 6404.
 
Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 13 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you volunteer at a local charity organisation?
Yes
George Herald 21%
No
George Herald 69%
I've been meaning to, I just don't have the time
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
Dickson38
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 62.
roadrunner_331
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 51 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up