Koi show in George

Koi fish in a pond.

GEORGE NEWS - The Southern Cape Koi Show 2017 will take place at the Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre in George on Saturday 25 March from 09:00 to 15:00 and Sunday 26 March from 9:00 to 12:00.

More than 300 koi ranging from 12cm to 90cm will be on show and koi fish as well as accessories will be for sale. The Southern Cape is one of the five Chapters in South Africa that hold an annual koi show.

A panel of six local and overseas judges will choose the winners. To achieve the title of the Supreme Grand Champion, the koi will be judged on body shape, skin quality, hue of colour, colour pattern and elegance of its swimming motion.

They will be judged in various size groups and in their own particular varieties.

Entrance fees will be nominal, so do bring the family and enjoy this once-a-year event. Any enquiries relating to the show can be directed to Phillip on 082 851 6404.

Read more in Thursday's George Herald, and online.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'